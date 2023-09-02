Begin typing your search...

Donations-as-a-service platform launched

It is a unified platform for verified NGOs that helps corporates and individuals access a diverse range of causes and donate securely.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sep 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-01 20:30:13.0  )
CHENNAI: Trusted Donations - A fully integrated donation-as-a-service platform was launched on Friday by CIGS Tech Innovations. It is a unified platform for verified NGOs that helps corporates and individuals access a diverse range of causes and donate securely.

With access to on-ground trained workforce, Trusted Donations has deployed a phygital model to physically verify and certify the impact of NGOs across every nook-and-corner of the country before listing them on the platform.

Mahesh Ramachandran, founder-chief mentor - Trusted Donations, said, “The culture of philanthropy is ingrained in many societies, more so in India. However, the gap really is a common platform that offers insights into the country’s most valuable NGO ecosystem. We have launched Trusted Donations to address this need.”

DTNEXT Bureau

    X