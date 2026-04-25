Domestic investors’ participation in Indian equities touch record level: Report

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) ownership in Indian equities dropped to its lowest level in 16 years in the March quarter, the report from Morgan Stanley said.

Domestic ownership in the listed universe surged 40 basis points from the previous quarter. With the increase primarily driven by domestic institutions, which raised ownership by 58 basis points to 19.3 per cent. Direct household ownership rose 20 basis points.

Resilient local flows and weaker foreign positioning could support demand for primary issuances and a pick-up in buybacks, it said.

Institutions gave an overweight call on financials and consumer discretionary shares and remained underweight on materials, energy, health care and utilities.