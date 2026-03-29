Domestic investors cushion the fall amid persistent foreign outflows

As of March 27, FIIs extended their aggressive selling in Indian equities.. This pushed March MTD (month-to-date) outflows past Rs 1.13 lakh crore the sharpest single-month sell-off in FY26 driven by West Asia tensions and elevated oil prices.

“DIIs countered strongly with Rs 25,000+ crore of net buying weekly, cushioning the fall,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research-Ventura

Near-term outlook stays cautious and “we expect range-bound action and elevated VIX until global risk sentiment eases”, he mentioned.

“Yet robust domestic flows and any de-escalation in geopolitics should limit downside, favouring quality large-caps and domestic themes over high-beta plays,” said Bolinjkar.