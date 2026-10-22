Domestic cos need strategic approach to tap India-Europe FTA gains: FICCI

FICCI Secretary General Anant Swarup said the real challenge would be to convert improved market access into sustained market penetration.

He said that although the agreement, concluded in January, presents an unprecedented opportunity for Indian MSMEs to expand their presence in the European market, tariff concessions alone will not translate into higher exports.

"Indian companies will need to adopt a more strategic approach to the European market. This includes identifying products where tariff advantages are significant, building relationships with European buyers, upgrading product quality, and integrating into European supply chains," he told PTI.

Swarup is accompanying Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a two-day visit here to boost trade and investment ties between India and Germany, its largest EU trading partner.

He said that MSMEs can also benefit by becoming suppliers to larger Indian and European companies, particularly in sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering components, chemicals and processed foods.

He noted that compliance with European standards will remain one of the most critical determinants of export success.