Domestic air traffic declines 6.34 pc in Aug, SpiceJet and IndiGo lose market share

SpiceJet carried 1.40 lakh passengers during the month. The airline this month faced several operational challenges which delayed its flights. Moreover, as per the DGCA data, IndiGo reported the highest on-time performance among the major airlines at 91 per cent in August, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5 per cent.

The Air India group ranked third with 83.9 per cent on-time performance as Alliance Air's on-time performance stood at 71.8 per cent, according to the data. Meanwhile, the aviation regulator DGCA is closely monitoring SpiceJet's financial and operational performance amid ongoing challenges facing the airline, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

The civil aviation minister said the DGCA has been tasked with reviewing both the airline's operations and finances to ensure that there is no compromise on aviation safety.