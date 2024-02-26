DLF to launch projects worth Rs 80k cr in 4 yrs

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF plans to launch properties worth nearly Rs 80,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to tap rising demand for housing and commercial projects.

DLF, the country’s largest real estate firm in terms of market cap, sold properties worth Rs 15,000 cr during 2022-23 and is set to surpass this number in the current fiscal going by sale bookings clocked in the first three quarters.

As per an investors presentation, DLF is aiming to launch 10 million sq ft of area in the next financial year with revenue potential of Rs 32,000 cr. It has also identified another 22 million square feet area with an estimated revenue of Rs 46,850 cr for 2024-25 fiscal and beyond. Most of the projects to be launched for sale over the next 3-4 years would be residential and that too in luxury and ultra luxury segments.

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Chennai would be the focus area. DLF Group CFO Vivek Anand told analysts the sustained demand momentum across all segments continues to be encouraging.

“Consequently, we have identified a fresh pipeline of new products of approximately 32 million square feet with a sales potential of approximately Rs 79,000 cr, which is more than double of what we have delivered during the last 3 to 4 years and is in line with our plans of scaling up the business,” he said. Anand informed DLF expects to launch these projects over the next 3-4 years.

“The key launch that we are working on for the next 12 to 15 months are products in Gurugram, Chennai, Goa and the first phase of our Mumbai project,” he said.