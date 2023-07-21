Begin typing your search...

DLF posts lower net in Q1

In a regulatory filing, the company said during Q1FY24, it had earned a total income of Rs 900.16 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 1,007.10 crore).

ByIANSIANS|21 July 2023 3:27 PM GMT
DLF posts lower net in Q1
NEW DELHI: Real estate major DLF Ltd closed the first quarter of FY24 with a lower revenue and net profit on a standalone basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said during Q1FY24, it had earned a total income of Rs 900.16 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 1,007.10 crore).

The net profit for the period under review stood at Rs 175.41 crore (Rs.244.16 crore).

