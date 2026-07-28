Dixon Technologies to set up CoE in TN

CHENNAI: Dixon Technologies Ltd has announced plans to establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant addition to the State’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for high-value electronics and technology investments.
The announcement followed a meeting between the company’s leadership and chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday.
The proposed CoE will focus on Industry 5.0, product co-creation, applied research and workforce development, with an emphasis on integrating advanced manufacturing technologies with innovation-led product development.
Under a five-year roadmap, the facility will seek to accelerate smart manufacturing and localised product development through industry-academia collaboration.
The company plans to undertake more than 20 joint applied research projects, file 50 patents and train over 150 industry-ready Master of Engineering graduates, creating a steady pipeline of specialised talent for the manufacturing sector.
In a statement issued after the meeting, Guidance Tamil Nadu said the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between research and industry by bringing together academia, engineering talent and manufacturing expertise under a common platform.
The investment is expected to strengthen TN’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing and innovation hub by supporting indigenous product development, accelerating technology adoption and expanding research capabilities.