Disney plans up to 1,000 job cuts, most layoffs likely in marketing division: Report

Ayaz began overseeing a newly created company-wide marketing organisation in January. In a separate development, Cloud giant Oracle has laid off a large number of employees globally, with several workers receiving early-morning emails informing them of their termination. Employees across regions said on social media that they received emails from the company stating that their employment had been terminated, with some messages arriving around 6 a.m. local time in the US.

Reports indicate that Oracle may be laying off between 20,000 and 30,000 employees, or roughly 18 per cent of its global workforce. Meanwhile, another report said that global banking major HSBC is also considering job cuts over the coming years, as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery looks to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations, particularly in middle and back-office functions.

According to the report, non-client-facing roles in global service centres are likely to be the most affected, although discussions are still at an early stage. HSBC had a workforce of around 210,000 employees at the end of 2025.