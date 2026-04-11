DIIs offset FII selling as Indian markets rebound over 5 pc on ceasefire hope

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 20,710 crore during the week, while DIIs emerged as net buyers with investments totalling Rs 21,602 crore, helping benchmark indices recover over 5 per cent over the period, the data showed.

Analysts attributed persistent FII selling to global and macro-economic concerns, including geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, rupee weakness, rising global bond yields and inflationary pressures.

However, FIIs posted a net inflow of Rs 672 crore on Friday, marking their first positive session since February 25, but strategists cautioned that sustained follow‑through would be needed to signal a durable reversal in foreign sentiment.