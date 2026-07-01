Digital payment system expands with UPI launch in Greece

This comes weeks after India launched UPI at Galeries Lafayette, a famous department store in Nice, France. In 2024, UPI was launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

With UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reducing drastically to a fraction of conventional transfer costs, Goyal said in a social media post.

The minister is in Athens, Greece for an official visit.