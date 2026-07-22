Dhoni lends 'Midas' touch to SolarSquare's $53 mn fund raise

Dhoni will also join the company as its brand ambassador.



Already serving over 50,000 homes across 29 cities, SolarSquare provides an end-to-end rooftop solar solution - from consultation and installation to financing, monitoring and long-term service - making it easier for homeowners to transition to clean energy.



Dhoni said, “For me, this is much bigger than investing in a

company. It's about investing in India's future. Energy security and clean energy are priorities that will define India's next decade, and residential solar has an important role to play.”