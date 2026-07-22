Dhoni lends 'Midas' touch to SolarSquare's $53 mn fund raise

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in residential rooftop solar company SolarSquare through his family office, Midas Deals, as part of the company's recently announced $53 million Series C funding round.
Dhoni will also join the company as its brand ambassador.
Already serving over 50,000 homes across 29 cities, SolarSquare provides an end-to-end rooftop solar solution - from consultation and installation to financing, monitoring and long-term service - making it easier for homeowners to transition to clean energy.
Dhoni said, “For me, this is much bigger than investing in a
company. It's about investing in India's future. Energy security and clean energy are priorities that will define India's next decade, and residential solar has an important role to play.”
With fresh capital from its Series C round, SolarSquare plans to expand into 30–40 new cities, strengthen its technology platform, expand financing options, and invest further in customer experience and service infrastructure.