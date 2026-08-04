Dhoni launches Eurogrip’s tyre range

CHENNAI: Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., on Monday (August 3) launched their international adventure touring range - Trailhound STR in India.
The product line was launched by Eurogrip’s brand ambassador and cricketing icon MS Dhoni.
Designed specifically for medium and large adventure motorcycles, the Trailhound STR is engineered to deliver confidence-inspiring performance across both highways and light off-road terrain.
The Trailhound STR, first showcased as part of Eurogrip’s global premium portfolio, is now being introduced to Indian consumers, marking the brand’s expansion in the country’s fast-growing adventure touring segment.
On the occasion of the launch, TK Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Adventure motorcycling is witnessing strong momentum in India as more riders seek motorcycles and tyres capable of high performance across highways and light offroad trails.”
V Sivaramakrishnan, deputy COO-CTO, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “In developing the Trailhound STR, our focus was to create a tyre that delivers predictability for on-road handling while retaining the capability needed for occasional offroad exploration.”