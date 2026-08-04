Dhoni launches Eurogrip’s tyre range

The Trailhound STR, first showcased as part of Eurogrip’s global premium portfolio, is now being introduced to Indian consumers, marking the brand’s expansion in the country’s fast-growing adventure touring segment.

On the occasion of the launch, TK Ravi, chief operating officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Adventure motorcycling is witnessing strong momentum in India as more riders seek motorcycles and tyres capable of high performance across highways and light offroad trails.”