Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace, Micron in pact to develop defence drones

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said, “this collaboration brings together the strengths of two advanced manufacturing organisations. It opens new opportunities in defence drones, loitering munitions, and next-generation unmanned systems, supporting India's journey towards technological self-reliance.”

“Micron Instruments has spent over six decades developing critical engineering solutions for defence, aerospace, and healthcare industries. The future of defence will be driven by innovation, strong indigenous capabilities, and strategic partnerships. Our association with Garuda Aerospace reflects a shared commitment to developing advanced, homegrown solutions that strengthen India's defence ecosystem and support the country's vision of self-reliance," said Vikram Sahgal, chairman & managing director CMD, Micron Instruments Pvt Ltd.

As India's drone ecosystem continues to expand, with the market projected to exceed Rs 20,000 crore, Garuda Aerospace and Micron Instruments will leverage their combined expertise in advanced manufacturing, defence engineering, and innovation to capitalize on emerging opportunities.