DHL IT Services expands operations in Chennai

CHENNAI: DHL IT Services, on Friday, announced the expansion of its Chennai office where it has added nearly 800 seats.
The new One Radial office with approximately 776 seats, increases total Chennai capacity and supports a workforce of approximately 1,000 colleagues across the city. The dual site setup strengthens business continuity, supports flexible working and enhances collaboration across DHL Group teams.
The expansion reflects the organisation's continued investment in talent, technology capabilities and long-term growth.
DHL IT Services India has grown to 1,600 employees across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore, up from approximately 500 employees in 2020. Teams in India help build, operate and secure the technology supporting DHL Group's logistics operations in more than 220 countries and territories.
DHL IT Services India began in Chennai, which remains its largest presence and a key location for digital logistics expertise, specialist capabilities and collaboration across DHL Group. Chennai remains strategically important because of its mature technology ecosystem, strong university network, and access to highly skilled digital talent, as per a release.
“Chennai continues to play a central role in how we build global technology capabilities for DHL Group,” said Johan Berghs, senior VP, global head, digital solutions and head of IT services India.
Beyond Chennai, the Indore location is the youngest and strengthens the organisation's long-term talent pipeline through the DHL IT Services Indore Training Academy, while extending access to talent beyond India's largest technology hubs. Together, the five locations contribute specialist expertise to DHL IT Services; integrated global organisation.