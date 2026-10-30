DHL IT Services expands operations in Chennai

The new One Radial office with approximately 776 seats, increases total Chennai capacity and supports a workforce of approximately 1,000 colleagues across the city. The dual site setup strengthens business continuity, supports flexible working and enhances collaboration across DHL Group teams.

The expansion reflects the organisation's continued investment in talent, technology capabilities and long-term growth.

DHL IT Services India has grown to 1,600 employees across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore, up from approximately 500 employees in 2020. Teams in India help build, operate and secure the technology supporting DHL Group's logistics operations in more than 220 countries and territories.