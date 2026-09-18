DheyaTech secures Rs 43 cr funding

CHENNAI: DheyaTech, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company developing advanced small gas turbine engines has raised Rs 43 crore in funding led by Avaana Capital.
The company was founded by aerospace engineers with 15+ years of experience at GE Aviation, and Rolls-Royce.
Backed by a decade of dedicated R&D, DheyaTech is building domestic capability in this strategic technology with small gas turbine engines spanning 20 kgf to 400 kgf of thrust for applications across advanced aerial mobility and energy.