Business

DheyaTech secures Rs 43 cr funding

The company was founded by aerospace engineers with 15+ years of experience at GE Aviation, and Rolls-Royce
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CHENNAI: DheyaTech, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company developing advanced small gas turbine engines has raised Rs 43 crore in funding led by Avaana Capital.

The company was founded by aerospace engineers with 15+ years of experience at GE Aviation, and Rolls-Royce.

Backed by a decade of dedicated R&D, DheyaTech is building domestic capability in this strategic technology with small gas turbine engines spanning 20 kgf to 400 kgf of thrust for applications across advanced aerial mobility and energy.

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Funding
DheyaTech
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