Dhanaraj T takes charge as executive director of IOB

CHENNAI: Dhanaraj T, 53 years old, has taken charge as the executive director of Indian Overseas Bank for a three-year term, effective March 10th, 2024. Prior to this role, he served as the chief general manager at Indian Bank and commenced his career as a rural development officer in 1994.

Dhanaraj holds an agricultural engineering degree from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, accompanied by additional qualifications such as CAlIB and completion of a ‘Leadership Development Program’ for PSU bank leaders conducted by IIM-Bangalore. Moreover, he has undertaken an ‘Executive program in HR Analytics’ (EPHRA) from IIM, Lucknow, as per a release.