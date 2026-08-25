Dhaksha Unmanned Systems inaugurates new manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram

The facility was inaugurated by Arun Alagappan, executive chairman, Coromandel International Limited, marking an important step in strengthening India’s indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities in agriculture, defence and enterprise.

The facility will support the development and execution of larger and complex programmes across its key UAV verticals, while enabling greater indigenisation of critical technologies and strengthening its ability to serve evolving customer requirements.

During the event, Dhaksha announced the launch of two new agricultural drone models, the DH Agrigator E10 Prime and DH Agrigator E10 Eco. Developed with indigenous components, the E10 Prime aligns with the Namo Drone Didi programme and supports India’s growing domestic drone ecosystem, while the E10 Eco offers an affordable solution designed to expand access to drone-based farming services for small and marginal farmers and rural entrepreneurs.