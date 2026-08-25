Dhaksha Unmanned Systems inaugurates new manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited, a subsidiary of Coromandel International Limited, today inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at Aymicheri region in Kancheepuram.
The facility was inaugurated by Arun Alagappan, executive chairman, Coromandel International Limited, marking an important step in strengthening India’s indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities in agriculture, defence and enterprise.
The facility will support the development and execution of larger and complex programmes across its key UAV verticals, while enabling greater indigenisation of critical technologies and strengthening its ability to serve evolving customer requirements.
During the event, Dhaksha announced the launch of two new agricultural drone models, the DH Agrigator E10 Prime and DH Agrigator E10 Eco. Developed with indigenous components, the E10 Prime aligns with the Namo Drone Didi programme and supports India’s growing domestic drone ecosystem, while the E10 Eco offers an affordable solution designed to expand access to drone-based farming services for small and marginal farmers and rural entrepreneurs.
Beyond agriculture, the facility will also support Dhaksha's growing defence portfolio, including surveillance and logistics applications. A dedicated production line for defence applications will strengthen the company's execution capabilities, along with supporting its indigenisation efforts at building greater control over critical technologies. Dhaksha is also expanding its sourcing and service ecosystem, including its network of service centres, to support its growing operations. The facility will act as a platform for collaboration across the drone value chain, enabling technology partners to combine complementary capabilities and accelerate the development of an integrated drone manufacturing ecosystem under one roof.
S Sankarasubramanian, director, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited, and MD-CEO, Coromandel International Limited, said, “India's journey towards a more productive, resilient and technology-enabled economy will be shaped by our ability to harness advanced technologies across sectors. At Dhaksha, we see UAVs as an important enabler of this transformation, with significant potential across agriculture, defence and enterprise applications.
The new facility will integrate our R&D and operational capabilities, enabling greater collaboration and agility. It reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of the rapidly evolving UAV sector and our commitment to building indigenous drone solutions for the nation.
In agriculture, we are witnessing strong interest in drones from the farming community, and our product development efforts are increasingly being shaped by field-level feedback to deliver practical solutions. In defence, we are focused on advancing indigenisation and building technology partnerships across the ecosystem.
The expansion marks an important step in strengthening India's position in this emerging sector, advancing our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and enhancing our ability to develop and deliver indigenous solutions.”