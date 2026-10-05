DGCA's regulatory monitoring need not be construed as fresh finding of safety deficiencies: SpiceJet

In a clarification to the BSE, the budget carrier, which has been facing operational and financial headwinds, said it was aware of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) regulatory monitoring.

DGCA routinely undertakes safety audits, surveillance and spot checks of airlines as part of its regulatory oversight. SpiceJet has also undergone various such regulatory exercises in the past, and the regulatory monitoring should not be construed or represented as a new declaration or finding of safety concerns against the company, it said in a filing.

The stock exchange had sought a clarification from SpiceJet on September 22 after Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airline was under DGCA scrutiny.