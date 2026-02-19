Democratisation of AI only fair and safe path forward: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he also said that it is striking how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work.

Stating that the "early versions of true super intelligence" could be a "couple of years away", he said, "As we prepare for this possibility, we are guided by three core beliefs. Number one, we believe that democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward. Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure that humanity flourishes."