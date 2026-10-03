Demat Accounts in 2026: What Modern Investors Need Beyond Zero AMC

Capital Efficiency: Making Your Margin Work Harder

For options traders, margin efficiency directly affects how much capital sits idle versus how much is deployed. Alice Blue offers:

100% Collateral for Option Buying: Full value of pledged holdings usable as margin for option purchases.

Instant Collateral Margin After Pledge: No T+1 delay; collateral is available immediately.

Collateral for Options Buying & Selling: Extends margin benefits across both sides of options trades.

Built for Speed: The Scalper Terminal

Active options traders who scalp small price movements need an interface designed for speed, not a generic order form repurposed for quick trades. Alice Blue's Scalper Terminal for Option Scalpers addresses this directly, paired with a 50 ms latency rate, fast enough that execution delay rarely becomes the reason a trade doesn't work.