Delta Electronics to expand manufacturing in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Delta Electronics India is planning to set up a greenfield facility in its existing manufacturing unit in Krishnagiri, as part of its expansion. On Friday, Benjamin Lin, president, and Niranjan Nayak, managing director, met with TN chief Minister and kept him abreast of the business expansion plans.
Delta already operates a large manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, within which an expansion is proposed as part of its ongoing presence in the region. The company proposed establishment of a greenfield testing and validation setup in its existing facility named ARIVAM.
ARIVAM stands for AI Data Center, Renewables, Integrated Micro Grid Solutions, Validated Engineering and Management Centre. It will focus on the design, engineering, manufacturing, and lifecycle management of sustainable AI data centers, renewable energy systems, and integrated microgrid solutions, as per a release.
Delta requested to collaborate with the state government across energy infrastructure and energy storage, AI data centre infrastructure, and smart manufacturing and industrial automation.
These proposed initiatives build on Delta's automated Krishnagiri campus, a proven reference for Industry 4.0 practices and a demonstration and learning centre for advanced automation — reflecting the company's continued commitment to TN's vision through its ESG initiatives, water stewardship, and carbon reduction.