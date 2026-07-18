Delta Electronics to expand manufacturing in Krishnagiri

Delta already operates a large manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, within which an expansion is proposed as part of its ongoing presence in the region. The company proposed establishment of a greenfield testing and validation setup in its existing facility named ARIVAM.

ARIVAM stands for AI Data Center, Renewables, Integrated Micro Grid Solutions, Validated Engineering and Management Centre. It will focus on the design, engineering, manufacturing, and lifecycle management of sustainable AI data centers, renewable energy systems, and integrated microgrid solutions, as per a release.