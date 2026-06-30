Dell pitches PowerStore Elite as foundation for AI-native enterprise

Dell Technologies on Tuesday outlined its latest push to help enterprises become AI-native, highlighting how falling model costs, rising token economics and a shift toward inference-driven workloads are reshaping infrastructure needs.

Against this backdrop, Dell announced the availability of PowerStore Elite, a new data platform aimed at helping enterprises build AI-ready infrastructure through an open ecosystem that brings together technologies from Google, OpenAI, Nvidia, Space AI and other partners.

“AI has reached an inflection point and fundamentally the economics of cognitive work has changed,” said Venkat Sriram,senior director and country head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies. “We are moving from the era of generative AI to agentic AI, where AI is no longer just an advisor but an operator.”

The company said businesses are moving beyond early generative AI pilots toward large-scale deployment, requiring platforms that can deliver faster deployment, data sovereignty and measurable returns on investment.