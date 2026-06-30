Dell pitches PowerStore Elite as foundation for AI-native enterprise

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: A jaw-dropping 1,225 per cent return on investment over four years, with an explosive 269 per cent surge in just the first year, signals a dramatic transformation in enterprise technology as artificial intelligence steers from experimental curiosity to the beating heart of business operations.
Dell Technologies on Tuesday outlined its latest push to help enterprises become AI-native, highlighting how falling model costs, rising token economics and a shift toward inference-driven workloads are reshaping infrastructure needs.
Against this backdrop, Dell announced the availability of PowerStore Elite, a new data platform aimed at helping enterprises build AI-ready infrastructure through an open ecosystem that brings together technologies from Google, OpenAI, Nvidia, Space AI and other partners.
“AI has reached an inflection point and fundamentally the economics of cognitive work has changed,” said Venkat Sriram,senior director and country head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies. “We are moving from the era of generative AI to agentic AI, where AI is no longer just an advisor but an operator.”
The company said businesses are moving beyond early generative AI pilots toward large-scale deployment, requiring platforms that can deliver faster deployment, data sovereignty and measurable returns on investment.
According to Dell, PowerStore Elite is more than a storage array. “It is the foundation for a continuously modern data centre and represents a new class of modern data platform,” Sriram said.
Enterprise AI adoption has accelerated due to several factors. Token economics for reasoning models have increased significantly, enterprise spending on generative AI software has tripled in the past year, AI model prices have dropped by nearly 80 per cent, and the focus has shifted from training AI models to running inference that powers day-to-day business operations, he said.
He noted that these changes are transforming infrastructure requirements. “Cyber resilience is now centred around intelligence. AI workloads, virtualisation and rapid data growth are changing technology cycles. IT teams are expected to do more with fewer resources, leaving no room for disruption. Systems increasingly need to run themselves,” he said.
The company added that customers who have already invested in the first two phases of generative AI can seamlessly transition to the next phase using the new platform. Dell said enterprises now need to transform into AI-native organisations capable of deploying AI across business functions.
PowerStore Elite also seeks to address challenges associated with private cloud environments, including open ecosystems, automation, hyperscale compute and shared storage, by offering secure data management, rapid deployment and measurable infrastructure returns.
Dell highlighted the performance of its Dell AI Factory with Nvidia, claiming a return on investment of up to 1,225 per cent over four years and 269 per cent in the first year.
The company said it recorded more than 130 new releases in 2025-26 and over 5,000 customer wins, while enabling AI deployment through knowledge and coding assistants, computer vision and agentic AI as part of a full-stack enterprise AI solution.