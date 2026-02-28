Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Mumbai following Israel airspace closure: Air India

Israel has launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces are closed for flight operations.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai.

"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," Air India said.