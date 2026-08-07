Delhi High Court stays FSSAI ban on Dabur selling food products with '100 pc' claims

Justice Amit Mahajan observed that Dabur was selling the products for decades and has made out a prima facie case for relief at this stage as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order was passed without giving it any hearing.

"The court is prima facie of the opinion that the prohibitory order ought not to have been passed without giving an opportunity of hearing. Till the next date of hearing, the impugned order is stayed," said the judge, as he listed the case for hearing on August 24.

Dabur's senior counsel argued that the FSSAI order was passed in violation of principles of natural justice, in absence of any show cause notice or hearing.

The central government standing counsel Ashish Dixit defended the order, stating that Dabur was earlier given "improvement notices" and advisories, and that its "100 per cent" claim on food products was misleading.