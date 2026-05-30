Delhi HC imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on Google over use of Hindware trademark for AdWords

Justice Mini Pushkarna, while dealing with two lawsuits by Hindware Ltd, held that the use of trademarks as keywords amounted to "unfair advantage" under the Trademarks Act and restrained Google LLC and Google India from using 'Hindware' or 'Hindware Sanitaryware', 'Hindware Sanitary' or 'Hindware Sanitaryware India' as part of advertising keywords for its platform.

"This Court awards nominal damages of Rs 15 Lacs only each in the present suits, totalling to Rs 30 Lacs only in favour of the plaintiff. The aforesaid amount shall be paid by the defendants, i.e., Google LLC/Google India within a period of eight weeks," the court ordered in the judgement dated May 22.

It also held that Hindware was entitled to actual costs of litigation in relation to its two lawsuits on the issue and asked it file its "Bill of Costs" within two months.