Delhi HC halts processing of IT-returns of Supreme Court, high court judges

A bench of justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta has asked the private secretaries of the judges who have filed their returns under the new income tax regime to share their details with the authorities, including their PAN number.

The directions came in two orders passed on July 22 and August 10 on a petition by the Delhi Tax Bar Association.

According to the petitioner, certain allowances provided to the judges are totally excluded from the computation of their income on account of section 22D of the High Court Judges Act, 1954 and 23D of Supreme Court Judges Act (Salaries and Conditions of Service) 1958.