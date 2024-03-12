Defence Ministry signs Rs 200 cr deal with BBBS

CHENNAI: Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), a defence sector start-up, has secured a significant order worth more than Rs 200 crores from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, for its cutting-edge anti-drone technology.

This historic contract, the largest under the Indian Defence Exhibition (IDEX) initiative, and one of the largest signed by the Indian MOD with an Indian startup is a testament to BBBS’s unmatched expertise in deeptech products especially, anti-drone solutions, as per a release.

The Indian Defence Ministry’s decision to place this order underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its security infrastructure and investing in Atmanirbhar cutting-edge defense technology. Specifically, the anti-drone technology provides a game-changing response to the mounting threat posed by drones and unmanned aircraft systems.

“The focus of the iDEX programme is to foster an ecosystem of innovation and technology development in defence. It is our constant endeavour to engage with young innovators who can bring technologically advanced solutions for modernising Indian Military. This order to BBBS is a step in that direction and we are happy have young companies support the nations growth,” said Vivek Virmani, COO, iDex MOD.

“Our product pipeline and mix for the next 10 years are robust and the team is rearing to go,’’ said Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, BBBS.