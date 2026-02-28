Deepinder’s new venture in hot water

Goyal resigned as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Eternal -- parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit -- last month to pursue what he termed were “new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation”. He was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Eternal.

Goyal shared on X that he is recruiting for various roles from Analog Systems Engineers to Computational Neuroscientists and others, as Temple is building the “ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes”.

“Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you’re not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you’ll be on probation until you are,” Goyal stated.