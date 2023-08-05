Deepika Padukone is Dyson’s new ambassador

CHENNAI: Dyson, the global technology company, has named Deepika Padukone as a hair care technologies brand ambassador.

Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

Dyson has consistently invested in pioneering technology. Seven years ago, it launched the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer – a machine which uses fast, controlled airflow and intelligent heat control to dry hair quickly, whilst keeping hair strong and healthy. Since then, Dyson has developed a range of styling tools engineered to provide superior styles for all hair types, limiting exposure to extreme heat damage.

The performance of Dyson styling tools stems from over a decade of research – from the hair’s structure to airflow dynamics – while understanding the effect of thermal, mechanical and chemical damage.