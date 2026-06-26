DCM Shriram chemicals' Jhagadia site joins world economic forum's global lighthouse network with distinction in productivity

The Distinction in Productivity recognition is awarded to manufacturing sites that have achieved exceptional performance in cost and quality through technology-enabled transformation, improving asset utilisation, workforce enablement and resource optimisation.

As India's largest caustic soda plant site, Jhagadia operates in an energy-intensive industry where power costs account for a significant share of operating expenses. Through the deployment of 45 advanced digital and analytics solutions, including AI-enabled process control and a GenAI-enabled maintenance manager, the site achieved an 11-percentage-point improvement in EBITDA, reduced power costs by 32%, lowered material costs by 15%, and reduced CO₂ emissions by 14%.