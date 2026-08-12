Day after US case dismissal, Adani says adversity reinforced faith in rule of law

Speaking to employees and partners in the second edition of Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath, Adani reflected on the Hindenburg Research allegations of 2023 and the subsequent US Justice Department case, days after a federal judge in New York dismissed the criminal charges against him and his nephew Sagar Adani.

The judge's ruling ended the criminal case, but also raised concerns about the Justice Department's decision-making process.

Adani said the episode had strengthened his conviction that "enduring confidence is earned by honouring commitments, standing by one's values and doing the right thing, especially in difficult times", according to a statement issued by the conglomerate.

Recalling the Group's decision to withdraw its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering in 2023, despite the issue being fully subscribed, he said, "Trust is greater than any legal right".

He added that while laws confer rights, values determine when those rights should be exercised.