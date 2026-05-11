Day after PM Modi's appeal to delay gold purchase, jewellery stocks tumble

In the short-term, the appeal may slow discretionary purchases, particularly in jewellery demand, and create cautious sentiment across bullion and jewellery-related businesses, an expert said.

Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd fell sharply by 12.24 per cent, Senco Gold cracked 11 per cent, Kalyan Jewellers tumbled 9.99 per cent, Thangamayil Jewellery tanked 9.79 per cent, Titan Company dived 8 per cent, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri lost 6.83 per cent and PC Jeweller dropped 5.67 per cent on the BSE.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,082.40 points to 76,243.56 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 309.45 points to 23,865.10.