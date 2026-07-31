Data Patterns sees Q1 profit dip to Rs 22 crore

CHENNAI: The city-based Data Patterns, defence and aerospace electronics systems provider, has seen its net profit for Q1 of FY27 dip to Rs 22 crore from Rs 26 cr for the same period of FY26.
Total revenue stood at Rs 123 cr for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as against Rs 110 cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 12 per cent.
Company’s Board has also approved a proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in a Chennai-based composite manufacturing company, ST Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd (STAC), for a total consideration of Rs 10 cr.
The acquisition will result in an in-house capability for composite parts required in the company’s radar and other programs. This blending of capability will also expand the addressable value proposition in Data Patterns’ product offerings.
Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, “The quarter has met our expectations. Order inflow has been encouraging since the start of the financial year, with over Rs 226 cr in orders received so far, and more in the pipeline. While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalise in the coming quarters.”
Dwelling on the strategic investments done over the past few years, he said “we continue to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities and are now receiving larger-value complete system contracts. Our order book stands at around Rs 2,654 crore (including the orders negotiated and pending receipt), providing healthy revenue visibility.