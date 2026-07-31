Data Patterns sees Q1 profit dip to Rs 22 crore

Total revenue stood at Rs 123 cr for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as against Rs 110 cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 12 per cent.

Company’s Board has also approved a proposed acquisition of 100 per cent stake in a Chennai-based composite manufacturing company, ST Advanced Composites Pvt Ltd (STAC), for a total consideration of Rs 10 cr.

The acquisition will result in an in-house capability for composite parts required in the company’s radar and other programs. This blending of capability will also expand the addressable value proposition in Data Patterns’ product offerings.