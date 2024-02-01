Data Patterns sees 53% surge in Q3 net

CHENNAI: Data Patterns, a vertically-integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider, reported a total revenue of Rs 150.81 cr in Q3 ended Dec 31, 2023, a 33 per cent increase compared to Rs 113.66 cr in quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Its profit after tax (PAT) also rose by 53 pc from Rs 33.32 cr in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022 to Rs 50.97 cr in the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023. The PAT also soared by 61 per cent from Rs 68.65 cr in the nine months ended Dec 31, 2022 to Rs 110.59 cr in the nine months ended Dec 31, 2023.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, said, “We are pleased to announce another successful quarter...”