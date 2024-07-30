Data Patterns sees 27% surge in Q1 net at Rs 33 cr

CHENNAI: Data Patterns (India), a strategic Defense and Aerospace Electronics Systems provider, saw its Profit After Tax (PAT) increase by 27 per cent from Rs 26 cr in Q1 FY 2024 to Rs 33 cr in Q1 FY 2025.

Total Revenue for Q1 increased by 15% from Rs 101 cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to Rs 116 cr in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations surged by 16 per cent from Rs 90 cr in Q1 FY 2024 to Rs 104 cr in Q1 FY 2025.

The company’s Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Operational EBITDA) increased by 33 per cent from Rs 28 cr for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to Rs 37 cr in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, Data Patterns said, “This has been an encouraging start to the financial year 2025 with revenue growth of 16 per cent, gross margins at 72 per cent and EBITDA margins improved by 465 bps at 36 per cent reflecting operational excellence. Our current order book crosses Rs 1,100 cr with an optimal production and development mix. We anticipate strong and steady order inflow for the full year given the government’s emphasis on ‘Made in India’ defence solutions. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain dedicated to driving continued growth and value for our stakeholders."

Data Patterns’ core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. It works closely with defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.