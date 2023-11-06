Data Patterns reports 32% rise in revenue

CHENNAI: The Board of Directors at Data Patterns (India) Ltd, a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry, recently approved the limited review financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total revenue for Q2 increased by 32% from Rs 90.01 cr in quarter ended September 30, 2022 to Rs 119.15 cr in quarter ended September 30, 2023 and the revenue from operations increased by 23% in the corresponding period. Profit After Tax (PAT) also increased by 61% from Rs 21.05 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to Rs 33.79 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD, said, “The order book saw growth, reaching Rs 10 bn while order inflows stood at Rs 1,445 mn. We are committed to continued investments in product development to capitalise on the larger opportunities coming in through defence programme run by GOI.”