Danish delight: Leaves get sweet for new dads at this firm

CHENNAI: At Denmark-based COWI’s subsidiary in India, getting ready for a new arrival need no longer be a daunting task. For, the global engineering and design consultancy firm has introduced enhanced paternity leave benefits for male employees.

The paternity leave is now extended from the normal business practice in India of 5 days to 30 days (6 weeks) giving the family more time to settle in and for the fathers to give the mothers a helping hand.COWI “strongly believes in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. As a part of our commitment to this goal, we are thrilled to announce that we are increasing the paternity leave benefit for all expectant fathers in India to six weeks or 30 working days,” a company official has said.

“We have always believed in the concept of “trust-based” leaves, for the same reason COWI does not have a sick leave quota for employees. We believe the enhanced paternity benefit is a significant step forward in promoting overall well-being, which is crucial both during and after pregnancy,” said Pierre de Rancourt, Managing Director of COWI India.

“Often, it can be a challenging time for men juggling multiple responsibilities and risking burnout. With this policy, we hope they can achieve a better work-life balance and provide the much-needed support for their families,” added de Rancourt, based out of Gurugram.

Endorsing this is Shraddha Gautam, engineer, Highways and Airports, who says “I believe such a benefit can be a boon for all the mothers. I recently gave birth to my first child, and things are starting to get real. During my pregnancy, I wanted my partner to be by my side, and I’m grateful that he could be there for me even with limited leaves. There were multiple hospital visits, check-ups, and even hospitalisation. I believe such leave benefits, especially for working professionals like us, help us plan our work schedules and ensure a smooth transition for me as a mother returning to work.”

Siri Heyerdahl Augdal, head of buildings, says “We understand that becoming a parent is an incredibly beautiful experience, and we recognise the importance of partners supporting each other during this precious time. Our core value of “We Care” drives us to care for our customers, people, and the planet. As a part of our continuous efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, COWI in India has recently extended the paternity leave benefit for all expectant fathers to six weeks or 30 working days.”

Post-pregnancy recovery is crucial. Shraddha stresses the importance of this phase and shares, “A mother’s body remains weak after delivery. It takes time for a newborn to develop a sleep schedule, and both parents often must stay up all night. My partner has been by my side, providing both psychological and emotional care, which has been invaluable.”