Danfoss to invest Rs 1,500 crore in five years

The company is strengthening its local footprint through continued investments in manufacturing, innovation, and application development capabilities, enabling it to serve customers with locally relevant and sustainable solutions.

The India region saw strong double-digit growth in local currency, driven by strong momentum with OEMs and investments in the marine and infrastructure segments. Data centre cooling was also central to growth in India. Outlining the growth plans, Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India, said, “India continues to be one of the most strategic growth markets for Danfoss, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and an accelerated push towards sustainability, electrification, and energy efficiency.”