Danfoss to invest Rs 1,500 crore in five years

CHENNAI: The Denmark-based Danfoss plans to invest Rs 1,500 cr over the next five years in India, which continues to be a transformational growth market driven by rapid industrialisation, infrastructure development, and increasing focus on energy efficiency and decarbonisation, a top official has said.
The company is strengthening its local footprint through continued investments in manufacturing, innovation, and application development capabilities, enabling it to serve customers with locally relevant and sustainable solutions.
The India region saw strong double-digit growth in local currency, driven by strong momentum with OEMs and investments in the marine and infrastructure segments. Data centre cooling was also central to growth in India. Outlining the growth plans, Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India, said, “India continues to be one of the most strategic growth markets for Danfoss, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and an accelerated push towards sustainability, electrification, and energy efficiency.”
In 2025, growth momentum strengthened significantly, with second-half growth accelerating to 9 per cent. Total sales of Danfoss reached EUR 9.4 billion, representing 3 per cent organic growth. While a weaker US dollar had a negative impact of 3 per cent on sales, the company’s regionalised manufacturing footprint helped limit the impact on the EBITA margin. Cash flow rose to a record EUR 734 million, and together with a strong balance sheet, Danfoss would continue continue investing in the business and support both organic and inorganic growth, as per a release.
Danfoss’s performance in Asia improved throughout the year, driven by China which saw 13 per cent sales growth.