Danfoss inaugurates 43,000 sq ft distribution centre

CHENNAI: Danfoss, a global energy solutions major, expanded its distribution centre here, spread over 43,000 sq ft with 4,000 pallet positions equipped with infrastructure to cater to growing its Indian operations.

The new facility is close to the Danfoss Chennai factory in Oragadam SIPCOT industrial area. Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India region, who inaugurated the facility, said Given our ambitious growth plans, expanding Danfoss India’s distribution centre footprint will add unparallelled value to the growing operations of our customers and stakeholders.”

Danfoss India, currently posting strong double-digit revenues at a compounded growth rate (CAGR) of 18-20 per cent, foresees its revenue to grow 2X by 2025. The expanded distribution centre will free up the space in Danfoss’ Chennai factory to pave further expansion of manufacturing operations.

Globally celebrating its 90th anniversary this month, Danfoss has also introduced green fleet of less load containers in association with one of its logistics partners, GATI on this occasion. The new vehicle was flagged off at the Oragadam campus.