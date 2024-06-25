Danfoss, HPE in sustainable services pact for heat management

CHENNAI: Danfoss and Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently announced their collaboration to deliver HPE IT sustainability services – data centre heat recovery, an off-the shelf heat recovery module, helping organisations manage and value excess heat as they transition towards more sustainable IT facilities.

The rapid integration of AI technologies across organisations and businesses is expected to have a dramatic increase in the power demand and use of AI optimised IT infrastructure.

According to the International Energy Agency, by 2026 the AI industry is expected to have grown exponentially to consume at least ten times its electricity demand in 2023.

To mitigate these challenges, IT leaders and data centre facility operators are taking action to reduce energy usage, such as implementing modern power-efficient capabilities and improved cooling systems.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India, said, “By harnessing excess heat, we’re not only reducing energy consumption but also creating a reliable source of clean energy. Danfoss’ heat reuse modules will make it possible to capture and reuse heat produced by data centres, providing a renewable energy source to supply heating on site and to neighbouring commercial and residential buildings, communities and industries that need heat for their processes.”

Anju Mary Kuruvilla, director-industry affairs, communication & sustainability- Danfoss India, said, “As we navigate the data-driven era, sustainability is crucial for India’s expanding data centre industry, which is expected to grow exponentially by 132 per cent to over $10 billion by 2027. Danfoss partnering with HPE as part of our holistic ‘Reduce, Reuse, Resource’ approach will help inspire more green data centers in the nation, with circularity and decarbonisation embedded in them.”