Danfoss, Google in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Danfoss and Google announced a strategic partnership to make use of the latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and promote energy efficient solutions in data centres.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President- Danfoss India Region said, “Danfoss and Google strategic partnership will accelerate the digital transformation of customer experience.”

Meanwhile, Danfoss’ heat reuse modules will make it possible for Google to capture and reuse heat produced by data centers, providing a renewable energy source to supply heating on site and to neighboring commercial and residential buildings, communities, and industries that need heat for their processes.

Going forward, Danfoss’ expertise in decarbonisation solutions will be used to an even greater extent to advance data centre sustainability in Europe, North America and beyond.