Danfoss ‘drives’ Jammu to Baramulla rail project

CHENNAI: Danfoss, a global leader in engineering solutions, has played an integral role in the monumental Jammu-Baramulla railway line project, marking a significant stride in enhancing critical infrastructure within India.

With its expertise in Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Danfoss has been instrumental in ensuring efficient and reliable operation, particularly within the challenging high-altitude tunnels of the Jammu-Baramulla railway line, which spans an impressive 338 kilometres and connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, said ‘’Our collaboration with the Jammu-Baramulla railway line project exemplifies Danfoss’s dedication to pioneering advanced solutions for challenging environments. The successful deployment of VFDs and LR filters underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability within critical projects.’’