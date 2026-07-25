Danfoss, 3 IITs, ITEL in finishing school pact

CHENNAI: Danfoss India has partnered with IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur and the Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs (ITEL) Foundation to support the Power Electronics Finishing School, a 6-month residential programme designed to develop industry-ready engineers in power electronics design and development.
The programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements while strengthening India’s clean energy and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.
Coordinated by the ITEL Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the programme will train 30 fresh engineering graduates annually across these IITs. Combining classroom instruction by IIT faculty with intensive laboratory sessions, industry projects and placement support, the curriculum focuses on emerging technologies including wide bandgap semiconductors (SiC and GaN), power converter design, embedded controls, digital power, renewable energy systems and electric mobility applications.
Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss India, said, “Power electronics is at the heart of the global energy transition, enabling cleaner, smarter and more efficient technologies across industries.
As India advances its decarbonisation and manufacturing ambitions, building a strong pipeline of industry-ready engineers is essential.”