Danfoss, 3 IITs, ITEL in finishing school pact

The programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements while strengthening India’s clean energy and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

Coordinated by the ITEL Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the programme will train 30 fresh engineering graduates annually across these IITs. Combining classroom instruction by IIT faculty with intensive laboratory sessions, industry projects and placement support, the curriculum focuses on emerging technologies including wide bandgap semiconductors (SiC and GaN), power converter design, embedded controls, digital power, renewable energy systems and electric mobility applications.