Daimler Truck groups India, others as ISEAA

The ISEAA (India, South-east Asia and Australia Pacific) region brings together markets that were previously managed separately under a single customer-focused structure, serving customers through BharatBenz in India and Mercedes-Benz Trucks across South-East Asia and Australia-Pacific, the company said.

The ISEAA customer region spans 42 countries and nearly 2.8 billion people, bringing together some of the most dynamic transportation and infrastructure markets globally, it said. With commercial vehicle demand across the region expected to grow by more than 5% annually, this region represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the company said.