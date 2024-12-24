Daimler plant in TN's Oragadam gets green certification for sustainable manufacturing

CHENNAI: The manufacturing facility of German truck manufacturer Daimler in Tamil Nadu, has received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification under the latest version 2 standards for sustainability, the company said.

Daimler India, the subsidiary of Daimler AG, said out of the 31 factories, the state-of-the-art plant spread across 440 acres in neighbouring Oragadam has earned this recognition for its excellence in green manufacturing and sustainability.

"The IGBC Platinum Certification is more than just an accolade, it represents DICV's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. This achievement goes beyond setting a benchmark for green manufacturing—it underscores our responsibility to make a lasting, positive impact on both the environment and our community," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said, in a company statement on Tuesday.

The Oragadam factory serves as a model for sustainable industrial development, incorporating innovative measures in energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, waste management and biodiversity enhancement. These efforts align with the company's strategic approach to sustainability, guided by the Source, Produce, Use, Regenerate (SPUR), business strategy.

"At our manufacturing facility in Oragadam, we priortise advanced green practices and the well-being of our stakeholders, proving that industrial facilities can not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the global sustainability movement. This milestone positions DICV as a leader in sustainable development, and we hope it inspires others in the industry to embrace forward-thinking and responsible sustainability practices," Arya added.