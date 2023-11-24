Daikin inaugurates new plant at Sri City

SRI CITY: Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, inaugurated its greenfield unit here on Thursday.

Masanori Togawa, CEO-president, Daikin Industries and Kanwaljeet Jawa, CMD of Daikin India inaugurated the facility in the presence of Masayuki Taga, Consul-General, Nivruti Rai, MD-CEO, Invest India, Sujan Chinoy, director general MP– IDSA & former Indian Ambassador to Japan, Ravindra Sannareddy, founder MD, Sri City. The Rs 1,000 crore new plant, which offers employment for 3,000 people, was built in 75.5 acres.It is strategically positioned to cater to the increasing demand for air conditioning products manufactured in India, both domestically and internationally.

The facility is dedicated to the development of climate-friendly air conditioning solutions for markets in West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.