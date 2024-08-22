Dabur to set up 1st plant in South India, to invest Rs 400 cr in TN, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that home and personal care products maker Dabur India will set up a Rs 400 crore manufacturing plant in the state's Villupuram district, marking the FMCG company's maiden foray into the South.

State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said a pact was inked in this regard, setting up a world-class manufacturing plant at the SIPCOT Food Park in Tindivanam, Villupuram district.

"Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @Guidance_TN today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their FIRST EVER in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in #Tindivanam, Villupuram district," Rajaa said in a post on 'X.'

He said the company will invest Rs 400 crore in this facility which will create over 250 jobs.

"More importantly, it will open up new opportunities for farmers in the nearby #Delta region to sell #AgroProduce to be processed in this facility," he added.

Dabur's decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and availability of a work-ready labour force, Rajaa added.