Dabur takes Badshah Masala to overseas markets

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Dabur is taking its spice brand Badshah to overseas markets, expecting the brand it acquired last year for Rs 600 crore to contribute around 4 per cent to international sales this fiscal, its CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

The company is eyeing the diaspora markets of the US, UK and the Middle East and is in the process of getting regulatory approvals and upscaling manufacturing.

Also, in the domestic market, Dabur has plans to take Badshah Masala to North, East and South besides expanding further in western markets of Maharashtra and Gujarat.







