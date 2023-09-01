Current 14.5 crore air passengers projected to rise to 42.5 crore by 2035: Scindia

GWALIOR: Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that India is poised for substantial growth in its aviation sector and the current 14.5 crore air passengers are projected to rise to 42.5 crore by 2035.

"This growth potential presents an opportunity for international players to engage in India's aviation market,” he said at the International Aerospace Conference, organised by the CII, here.

Scindia also highlighted how regional air connectivity has made civil aviation more accessible, leading to the emergence of four regional carriers.

He stressed the importance of growing civil aviation as both a service and a product, urging aerospace companies to establish a strong presence in India.

He also said that the foundation stone of the upcoming terminal building of Gwalior airport was laid in October 16, 2022, and assured that it will be completed in a period of 15 months by the end of 2023, making it the fastest-built terminal building in the history of India.

The conference's overarching theme is 'Moving Towards Inclusive Global Value Chain'.